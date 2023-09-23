US: Democrat Senator Bob Menendez charged for corruption

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
U.S. prosecutors on Friday charged powerful Senator Bob Menendez and his wife with taking bribes from three New Jersey businessmen, which could complicate Democrats' efforts to keep their slim majority in the U.S. Senate in next year's elections.

