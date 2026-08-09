/Top US general warns Iran war could backfire, seeks off ramp: Report

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine has privately told senior Trump administration officials that Washington needs to find an off-ramp from the war with Iran, CNN reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Caine has raised concerns that further military escalation could backfire, and that airpower alone may not achieve President Donald Trump's stated objectives in the conflict.

“Caine is looking for an off-ramp,” CNN quoted one of the sources as saying.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Caine is not alone in believing that the war has reached a critical point. According to the report, he has discussed concerns over the available military options and the possibility of finding an off-ramp with other senior Cabinet officials.

These officials include CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance.

The top US general has also held separate discussions with some of these Trump advisers to improve coordination between government agencies. The meetings have focused on ensuring that officials share the same assessment ahead of discussions with the President.

Caine has sought to highlight the limitations and potential risks of the available military options, including those that do not involve deploying US ground forces, CNN reported.

The development comes as Washington continues efforts to secure the movement of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

Vance said on Saturday that the US was working to establish a route for commercial ships to safely pass through the strategic waterway while maintaining pressure on Tehran.

Speaking to Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany on 'Saturday in America', Vance said the plan involved Iran committing not to fire on commercial ships. He also said Tehran had informed Washington that it would allow the maximum flow of oil through the strait, but added, "we don't trust it".

"We're talking to the Iranians, of course. We're trying to maximise the amount of oil and gas that is coming out of the Strait of Hormuz," Vance said.

Meanwhile, Iran said it was “very close” to reaching a deal with Oman on managing the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said such an agreement alone would not be enough to reopen the vital waterway.

Araghchi told reporters on Saturday that reopening the strait was “subject to other conditions”. He said those conditions included the United States making amends for what he described as a violation of the memorandum of understanding agreed between the two countries in June.