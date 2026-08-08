/PM Modi receives call from JD Vance, discusses India-US strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 08) said he held a phone conversation with US Vice President JD Vance and discussed ways to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi shared details of the conversation in a post on social media platform X. He said the two leaders discussed key areas of cooperation between India and the United States.

“Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas. Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family,” PM Modi wrote on X.

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Modi congratulates Vance on the birth of his son

During the conversation, Modi also congratulated Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, on the birth of their son.

“Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family,” he said.

This comes as the US Senate on Friday passed a bipartisan bill that could allow President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries such as India and China that continue to import Russian oil and gas.

The legislation argues that such trade supports Moscow's economy and helps fund its military operations in Ukraine. The Senate passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by an overwhelming 86-to-11 vote.

Named after the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of its main architects, the legislation seeks to increase economic pressure on Russia and Iran while targeting countries that maintain major energy trade with Moscow.

Under the proposed law, the US president would have discretionary powers to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from the world's five largest buyers of Russian crude oil or natural gas.

The legislation also proposes fresh sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, senior political and military officials, financial institutions, energy projects and other entities linked to Russia's war effort.

It further expands US sanctions to older and reflagged oil tankers allegedly used by Russia to bypass international restrictions and maintain energy export revenues.

The broader measure aims to limit the financial flows that support Russia's economy and military campaign.

The bill would allow the US president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from the top five buyers of Russian oil or natural gas. India remains one of the world's largest buyers of Russian crude, along with China.

The legislation effectively gives energy-importing countries a choice between continuing to buy discounted Russian energy and maintaining access to the lucrative US market.

India increased its purchases of discounted Russian crude after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The move helped the country secure its energy requirements during a period of global market uncertainty.