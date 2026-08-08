/WATCH | Kosovo PM Albin Kurti pelted with eggs in Parliament amid political deadlock

Kosovo's acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti was pelted with eggs inside Parliament on Saturday after telling lawmakers that he needed additional time to negotiate with rival political parties before putting forward a candidate for Speaker. The dramatic incident came as Kosovo's prolonged political crisis showed no signs of easing, with disagreements between major parties continuing to delay the formation of a stable government.

Addressing lawmakers, Kurti said negotiations with other political groups were still ongoing and argued that more time was needed to reach an agreement and prevent the country from returning to the polls. "We do not yet have a political agreement. Therefore, in order to avoid new elections, I asked for additional time to present the name of the Speaker of Parliament," Kurti told lawmakers.

MP throws eggs at Kurti

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Moments after Kurti finished speaking, Alliance party MP Time Kadrijaj pulled eggs from her purse and threw them toward the acting prime minister while shouting, “Shame, shame.” Members of Kurti's Vetevendosje party and police officers inside the parliamentary chamber immediately intervened to stop the confrontation from escalating. The protest reflected the growing frustration over Kosovo's continuing political impasse, which has prevented the country from establishing a stable government.

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Why is Kosovo facing a political deadlock?

Kurti's Vetevendosje party emerged as the largest political force in Kosovo's June snap parliamentary election, winning 58 of the 120 seats in the Assembly. Although Vetevendosje needs the backing of only a small number of minority parties to form a government, the party does not have the two-thirds majority required to elect Kosovo's president. To resolve the political stalemate, Vetevendosje has been holding negotiations with the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), which secured 18 seats in the election. However, coalition discussions have stalled over the presidency. The LDK has demanded that the presidency be included in any agreement to form a governing coalition, a condition Kurti has so far rejected.

Kosovo faces risk of further elections