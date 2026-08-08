/Amid injury crisis, BCCI secretary set for crucial talks with COE head VVS Laxman

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly worried about the growing injury problems in the senior men’s team, as around 10 players are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia is expected to visit the CoE on Sunday to review the rehabilitation process and assess the current situation. According to a PTI report, Saikia will meet VVS Laxman, the head of the CoE, to discuss the issues.

The CoE has been without a permanent head of Sports Science since Nitin Patel left the role in Mar 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sai Sudharsan, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Aakashdeep, Ashok Sharma and Riyan Parag are among the players currently at the Bengaluru facility.

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“Yes, secretary Saikia will be in Bengaluru to take a stock of the situation along with VVS Laxman. There is a meeting scheduled between the two. It is not known whether head coach of national team Gautam Gambhir or chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar will join online or not. It will be interesting if both Saikia and Laxman can front up and answer a few media queries with so many conjectures,” a BCCI source in the know told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

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There are growing concerns over the return-to-play procedures followed at the CoE, particularly after Harshit Rana suffered another injury soon after returning to action.

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Questions have also been raised about communication between the CoE and the selection committee, as a strong understanding between the two is important to ensure players return to matches only when they are fully ready.

Recently, Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan were reportedly expected to feature in India’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka. However, both were ruled out at the last moment, forcing the selectors to look for replacements.