/Arsenal sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United for a reported fixed fee of €75 million, with the Brazilian midfielder signing a four-year contract that includes an option to extend his stay by another year, according to ESPN. Guimaraes said he was excited about joining Arsenal and saw the move as a new challenge in his career.

“I feel good, I feel amazing. I’m glad for the opportunity. Since the first time I spoke to (Andrea) Berta and Mikel (Arteta), I was excited. I just felt inside of me that I need a new challenge in my life and I think to be an Arsenal player is going to be an exciting challenge in my life,” Guimaraes said.

The midfielder also thanked Arsenal fans for their support and messages and promised to give his best for the club.

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“The message for me is thank you for everything you have done. All the messages you gave me, I’m so excited to join you. I will give you my best, I promise. Like I said, I’m your warrior, I’ll never give up. Hopefully we can create many, many good memories together,” he added, as quoted by ESPN.

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Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta welcomed the 28-year-old and praised his mentality, quality and leadership.

“We are delighted to welcome Bruno Guimaraes to our club. Bruno is a player with a great mentality and great quality, who will bring strong leadership to our squad.”

Berta also highlighted Guimaraes’ ability to play in different midfield roles.

“With Bruno joining us, we are further strengthening the heart of our team. As we have all seen, Bruno can play as a defensive midfielder and as a box-to-box player. He combines quality with quantity, and has provided goals and assists for his team every year,” Andrea said.

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He added that the signing would give Mikel Arteta more options and increase competition within the squad.

“Bruno will allow Mikel to further develop our playing style and will also increase our internal competitiveness, which is essential for maintaining the standards required when we are aiming to win major trophies,” he concluded.

Guimaraes had emerged as one of Arsenal’s main targets during the summer. Arteta wanted to add more strength to his midfield as the club prepared for its Premier League title defence.