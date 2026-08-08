/Korea Masters 2026: Ashmita Chaliha beats Rakshitha Ramraj to reach final

Ashmita Chaliha is just one win away from winning her first BWF World Tour singles title after defeating fellow Indian Rakshitha Ramraj 21-13, 16-21, 21-13 in the Korea Masters Super 300 semifinal on Saturday (Aug 8). The 26-year-old has made an impressive return to the circuit after missing three months due to a medial meniscus tear in her right knee. She returned to action in May and followed up her run in Korea with a semifinal appearance at the Macau Open.

World No. 50 Ashmita, who trains under Park Tae-sang at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, will take on China’s Han Qianxi in the final.

During the match, Ashmita started strongly against Rakshitha, taking the first game 21-13 after quickly building a 13-6 lead. Rakshitha fought back to win the second 21-17, but Ashmita regained control in the decider, racing to a 9-1 lead before sealing a 21-13 win in 48 minutes.

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While, Qianxi, ranked 35th in the world and seeded fourth, booked her place in the title clash with a 22-20, 18-21, 21-14 win in the other semifinal.

Ashmita’s run comes just a week after Tanvi Sharma won the Taipei Open, giving India finalists in women’s singles at two consecutive BWF World Tour events.

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