/FIFA boss and UEFA dismiss claims of 'six-figure' payment to Infantino's secret lover

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UEFA have both dismissed claims of the European footballing body paying a six-figure amount to Infantino’s alleged secret lover during his time as the association’s general secretary. Shocking claims have gone viral, putting Infantino, who continues to fight for his place as head of FIFA, in hot water.

Infantino recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons – first for overturning the US striker Folarin Balogun’s 'controversial red card' appeal during the concluded World Cup on Donald Trump’s request, and secondly for ‘crossing the red line’ by wanting to sell the stake of the World Cup to private investors. He faced massive backlash over his decisions, with FAs worldwide uniting to vote him out of power ahead of the next elections.

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Meanwhile, a report in The Daily Telegraph claims that an unnamed woman received a six-figure amount after her relationship with Infantino, and that UEFA also paid for her MBA degree after she had left the organisation.

UEFA and FIFA Deny Allegations

UEFA has refuted these claims in the latest development.



"The payment was in line with the regulations that existed for departing staff at the time. Such regulations have been tightened since 2016 and the current staff regulations - which apply to all UEFA employees at whatever level - reflect those found in a modern, high-profile organisation,” a UEFA spokesperson said in a chat with Sky News.



On the other hand, a FIFA spokesperson also denied all allegations levelled against the FIFA boss.



"Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct or violation of statutes or regulations is defamatory," the FIFA spokesperson said in a statement to Sky News.



Infantino worked at UEFA for close to two decades (from 2000 to 2016) before being elected as the FIFA president.

