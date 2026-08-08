/Rishabh Pant makes midnight plea to Uttarakhand CM over land dispute; Pushkar Singh Dhami responds

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant sought intervention from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over land acquisition issues in his home state. Currently in Sri Lanka for the two-match away Test series, Pant took to his social media handle (X) late at midnight on Sunday (Aug 8) and conveyed his desire to buy land in Uttarakhand and shift his base from Delhi back to his native state.

In an X post shared at 12:46 AM, Pant revealed that his efforts to buy land in Uttarakhand failed over the last three years.



“@pushkardhami hello sir how’s you??? It’s been a long time for me, especially being local from Uttarakhand. I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttarakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here. I love my Uttarakhand. My humble request to you is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it’s been 3 years didn’t get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir,” Pant wrote on X.

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Clarifies Request: Wants to Buy, Not Receive a Gift

Although in another post Pant said that the government gifting him land for his contribution to his state would be lovely, he still wishes to buy land with the government’s assistance. The gloveman, known for his exploits on the field, added that he will pay per the government rates, and that he wishes to build his first house in his hometown.

“A gift would be lovely for representation our state at the highest level internationally stages but if you allow me I wanna buy it from Government and on their rates at least I can have my first house built in my own state and our state please be helpful. Seriously didn’t know how to do it,” Pant wrote further.



Moreover, the latest reports have also suggested that Pant was the highest taxpayer from Uttarakhand for the 2025-26 financial year, having shelled out a whopping INR 23.84 crore. Last year, he paid INR 10.5 crore in taxes.



Meanwhile, Pant recently lost his Test vice-captaincy to KL Rahul, and has also switched sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL), moving from Lucknow Super Giants to Delhi Capitals.

Uttarakhand CM's Reply to Pant

Uttarakhand CM replied to Pant’s late-night social media post, writing, “Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi in the country and the world. Your love for your motherland and your sentiment of returning here to contribute are highly commendable.