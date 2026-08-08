/Jemimah Rodrigues suffers injury blow, ruled out of The Hundred

Jemimah Rodrigues’ impressive run with Southern Brave has been cut short by a hamstring injury, ruling her out of the rest of The Hundred Women’s season, with Australia’s Charli Knott named as her replacement. Rodrigues made a big impact for Southern Brave, scoring 143 runs in six games at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 131.19 and she also played a key part in the team’s strong start and produced important knocks at crucial moments.

One of her standout performances came against Sunrisers. Chasing a target, Brave were struggling at 36/3 when Rodrigues took charge and remained unbeaten on 42 off 34 balls to help her team secure a five-wicket victory. Her match-winning effort earned her the Player of the Match award.

Rodrigues continued her fine form in the next match against MI London, as she smashed 32 off only 22 balls at a strike rate of 145.45, helping Brave reach 126. The bowlers then defended the total by just one run and Rodrigues was once again named Player of the Match.

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Her absence comes at a crucial point in Southern Brave’s campaign, as the team had won their opening five matches and climbed to the top of the table before suffering a four-wicket defeat against Welsh Fire on Aug 3.

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Southern Brave strong campaign has been built around a quality batting unit featuring Laura Wolvaardt, Maia Bouchier, Lizelle Lee and Rodrigues. They also have several experienced bowlers, including Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn and Sophie Molineux.

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Southern Brave will look to return to winning ways when they face Manchester Super Giants in their penultimate league match on Saturday (Aug 8) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.