/SL vs IND: Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Test series due to injury

Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of India’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka due to injury, adding to the team’s growing list of unavailable players ahead of an important World Test Championship (WTC) assignment. Sudharsan had become India’s preferred choice at No. 3 after making his Test debut, but his absence has now opened up a spot in the batting order and given the team management a chance to consider other options.

Devdutt Padikkal could be one of the contenders for the position, as the left-hander strengthened his case by scoring a composed century on the second day of India’s ongoing warm-up game. His performance could put him in the race for the No.3 spot, although India still have to finalise their batting combination.

More injury concerns

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Sudharsan is not the only Indian player to miss the Sri Lanka series due to injury. India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is also unavailable, as he picked up an injury during the ODI series against England and was later rested until Jul 30. His absence will be a major blow to India’s bowling attack, given his experience and ability to change the course of a match.

Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar have also been ruled out of the series with injuries. The number of absentees has left the selectors and team management with fewer options as they prepare for the two Tests.

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With the first Test approaching, India still have several decisions to make, especially regarding the batting order and the overall balance of the team. Padikkal’s century in the warm-up has come at the right time and could make him a strong option for No.3.

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