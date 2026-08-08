Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, has died aged 68 after a long battle with a chronic illness.

According to reports from Argentina, Jorge passed away at around 10 pm local time on Friday at a clinic in Rosario, where he had been receiving treatment. Messi’s boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, confirmed his death through an official statement on Saturday.

“Club Atltico Newell’s Old Boys bids farewell with deep sorrow and grief to Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 in the city of Rosario. Recognized leproso fan, businessman, and father of the Argentine national team captain, Lionel Andrs Messi."

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“Jorge was the pillar and the person who supported with vision, rigor, and affection the career of the greatest player of all time alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini. His constant companionship and behind-the-scenes leadership were essential in backing every step of Lionel, from his beginnings at Malvinas to the pinnacle of world football glory. Thank you for teaching him to love these colors. The Board of Directors, members, athletes, and the entire leprosa family embrace with affection Celia, Lionel, Rodrigo, Matas, and Mara Sol, and all their loved ones and close ones in this difficult moment. Farewell forever, leproso,” read the statement from the club.

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Questions over Jorge Messi’s health emerged during the 2026 World Cup, when reports revealed that he was battling an illness. Messi was seen crying during Argentina’s win over Algeria, in which he scored a hat-trick and his emotional reaction after scoring one of the goals led to speculation about his father’s health.

The Argentina captain later confirmed that his emotions were linked to something happening away from football. His family subsequently denied reports claiming that Jorge had died and said he was making steady progress in his recovery.

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Jorge Messi played an important role in Lionel Messi’s career and was much more than just his father, as he was involved in several key decisions from the early stages of Messi’s journey and was a trusted figure during the talks that eventually resulted in Lionel moving from Argentina to Barcelona.

Jorge also played a role in deals that took Messi to Paris Saint-Germain and later Inter Miami.