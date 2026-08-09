/Intense heatwave to grip UK next week, temperature to touch 36 degrees

Intense heat is set to grip UK next week, with day temperature expected to touch 36 degrees Celsius next week. Parts of East Anglia and south-east England will begin to observe rising temperature by Thursday, according to the Met Office.

Two record-breaking heatwaves, in May and June, have already claimed more than 2,700 lives. Two further heatwaves in July have fuelled drought and wildfires.

"There have been 33 days so far this year when temperatures have exceeded 30C somewhere in the UK and the record of 34 days - set in 1995 - will likely be broken next week," said Skynews in its report.

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Yellow heat health alert, was issued at 9am on Saturday, covering most of England, apart from the North East and North West.

While the weather forecast for Scotland and Northern Ireland is in stark contrast with prediction of heavy rain in several parts.

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According to Skynews, "highs of up to 30C are possible across parts of England and Wales on Tuesday, increasing to 32C to 34C (90F to 93F) on Wednesday, with the highest temperatures currently expected on Thursday."

Record breaking Europe heatwave

Similar weather conditions were witnessed in Europe in late June this year with scientists terming it as the most intense heatwave ever recorded on the continent.

All-time temperature highs were shattered in Germany, Switzerland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. Additionally, the United Kingdom also broke its temperature records for the month of June.

France was among the worst hit marking the hottest heatwave since 1947. More than half of mainland France was under the highest weather alert level and tourism was hit hard in the country during the June heatwave.