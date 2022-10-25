Top US general holds talks with Ukrainian, Russian counterparts over ‘dirty bomb’ claim

The military chiefs of Russia, US and Ukraine held talks over the phone to discuss Moscow’s claims that Kyiv might use a "dirty bomb", RIA news agency reported.

This was the second engagement between the officials of the US and Russia a day after the defence ministers of both countries talked to each other to discuss the Ukraine issue.

On Monday, Russian military Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley spoke over the phone, where they “discussed several security-related issues of concern and agreed to keep the lines of communication open. In accordance with past practice, the specific details of their conversation will be kept private,” Col. Dave Butler, the Joint Staff spokesperson, said.

Milley also held talks with Ukrainian Armed Forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny about “the unprovoked and ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and exchanged perspectives and assessments,” the spokesperson said.

“The Chairman reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the readout read.

Though the US did not divulge what was discussed between the military chiefs, the Russia-based RIA news agency reported that the talks pertained to the alleged use of ‘dirty bombs’ by Ukraine.

The latest meeting is part of the talks held by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday with the defence ministers of the US, France and Turkey, expressing Moscow's concerns on the use of dirty bombs.

In that call, Shoigu said he was "concerned about possible provocations by Kyiv involving the use of a dirty bomb".

However, in a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, the UK and the US outrightly rejected “Russia's transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory", asserting that they would continue supporting Ukraine in "the face of President [Vladimir] Putin's brutal war of aggression".

