Top ten world news: WHO endorses Pfizer vaccine, Kremlin doesn't budge on Navalny, and more

Russia welcomes US President Joe Biden's proposal to extend nuclear treaty

The Kremlin on Friday welcomed the stated intention of US President Joe Biden to extend the New START arms control treaty with Russia, but said that Moscow wanted to see concrete proposals from Washington | READ MORE

WHO says Pfizer's vaccine safe to use as concerns rise post Norway deaths

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that there is no evidence to substantiate that Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine has contributed to the deaths of the elderly and called for the use of the jab | READ MORE

Pension and classified intel: Here are the perks Trump will get as former US president

Here are the perks that Trump stands to get once he re-enters life as a "regular" US citizen | READ MORE

Libya: Huge trench by Russian proxies may derail peace process, says report

An enormous trench being dug by Wagner, the Russian-backed mercenaries in war-torn Libya is threatening to derail UN-brokered peace deal | READ MORE

EU chief has urged Putin to release Navalny. But Kremlin won't budge

The Kremlin has dismissed Western demands to release Russia's most prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny, saying his calls for mass protests over his arrest were "troubling" | READ MORE

Egypt: 4,200-year-old funerary temple for a queen discovered

In another significant discovery, a funerary temple that dates back 4,200 years has been found along with 54 coffins in Egypt | READ MORE

Biden administration believes WHO is vital to contain Covid pandemic: Kamala Harris tells WHO chief

The Biden administration believes that the WHO is vital to controlling the spread of COVID-19 and building back better global health and pandemic preparedness, Vice President Kamala Harris has told WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus | READ MORE

China slams interference by EU lawmakers on Hong Kong

China on Friday slammed an EU resolution condemning its crackdown on Hong Kong democracy activists, accusing the lawmakers of "gross interference" in its governance of the city | READ MORE

Two statues in London to be removed because of links to slavery

The local authority that runs London's historic financial district is planning to remove statues of two British colonial-era politicians over their links to slave trade | READ MORE

With more SolarWinds fallout, Biden enlists his cybersecurity team

US President Joe Biden has hired a group of national security veterans with deep cyber expertise, drawing praise from former defence officials and investigators | READ MORE