Top ten world news: Updates on US election 2020, Covid vaccine and more

Michelle Obama slams Trump in closing argument for Biden

Former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama has accused President Donald Trump of "willful mismanagement" of the coronavirus crisis and of racism in a scathing new video ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by year-end: WHO's Tedros

A vaccine against COVID-19 may be ready by year-end, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

Trio awarded Nobel Physics Prize for research into black holes

Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US won the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday for their research into black holes.

Hong Kong teacher struck off for holding 'pro-independence' classes

A Hong Kong teacher has been struck off for allegedly promoting the city's independence in classes.

ISRO plans to launch new rocket before December 2020

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working towards launching its new rocket 'Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)' before December 2020, a senior official said.

Trump is the only patient to have received the Covid-19 treatment he did

If you contract the coronavirus in the United States, you may get a similar behavioural treatment the president -- Donald Trump -- received. But not the same kind of medical treatment.

Warner Bros. movies calendar: 'Batman' shifts to 2022, 'Matrix 4' to 2021

Warner Bros., has released their movies release calendar with some major jigs between dates of ‘The Batman’, ‘Dune’ and other films.

Floods in Italy, France cause dead bodies unearth from cemeteries

Massive floods in France and Italy have not just killed people along with causing other destruction, but their sheer intensity has also swept out corpses from cemeteries.

Scandalous Dutch fertility doctor fathered 17 children

A deceased gynaecologist has fathered at least 17 children with women, who thought they were receiving sperm from anonymous donors.

Maldives former vice president gets 20 years for graft

Maldives former vice president Ahmed Adeeb has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to graft, money laundering and abuse of power.

Car bomb in north Syria kills 14

A car bomb on Tuesday killed 14 people in the Turkish-controlled town of Al-Bab in northern Syria.