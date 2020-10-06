Warner Bros. movies calendar: 'Batman' shifts to 2022, 'Matrix 4' to 2021

Warner Bros., has released their movies release calendar with some major jigs between dates of ‘The Batman’, ‘Dune’ and other films.

While we knew that Dune would push ‘The Batman’ from its October 1, 2021 date. The Matt Reeves film will now release on March 4, 2022. It will compete against a yet-to-be titled Paranormal Activity film from Paramount.

‘Matrix 4’ will now debut on December 22, 2021 instead of April 1, 2022. It will compete with Universal’s ‘Sing 2’ and Sony’s ‘The Nightingale’.

Other DC feature release date changes include Andy Muschietti’s ‘The Flash’ that will go on November 4, 2022 instead of June 3, 2022. David Sandberg’s ‘Shazam! 2’ will open on June 2, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022 while ‘Black Adam’ will be temporarily undated off its December 22, 2021 release date.

November 4, 2022 will see a number of releases as Paramount’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ and Disney’s untitled event movie is also scheduled.

Warner Bros. is keeping Flash‘s old date of June 3, 2022.

Wonder Woman 1984 stays on Christmas 2020.