Car bomb in north Syria kills 14

A car bomb on Tuesday killed 14 people in the Turkish-controlled town of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the explosion near a bus station in the town also wounded at least 40 people, some of them seriously.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the car bombing.

Turkey and its Syrian proxies control several pockets of territory on Syria's side of the border following three military incursions since 2016.

The town, 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Syria's second city Aleppo, was one of the western-most strongholds of the jihadists' self-styled territorial "caliphate". US-backed Kurdish forces seized the last scrap of the statelet from the jihadists in eastern Syria in March last year.