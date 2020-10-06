Michelle Obama slams Trump in closing argument for Biden

Former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama has accused President Donald Trump of "willful mismanagement" of the coronavirus crisis and of racism in a scathing new video ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

In the video, released Tuesday by Democratic challenger Joe Biden's campaign, Obama notes that more Americans have died from COVID-19 than those who died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. To her charade, she adds that "our commander in chief, sadly, has been missing in action." She also calls on all young and Black voters to not "waste" their votes.

Obama accuses Trump of racism and about "lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs."

"And to Black and brown voters, and all young voters, who are considering sitting out the election, make a plan to vote, because we don't have the luxury to assume that things are going to turn out okay," she says.

Obama also calls on undecided voters "to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors" and have some empathy for what it's like "to walk around your own country scared that someone's unjustified fear of you could put you in harm's way."