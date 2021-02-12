Top ten world news: Navalny in court again, Trump impeachment trial and more

Back in Moscow court for slander trial, Navalny mocks Putin and berates judge

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny returned to court on Friday for a trial on slander charges he calls politically motivated amid mounting tensions between Russia and the West over his jailing | READ MORE

Missionaries stoking fears of vaccines in Amazon villages, say tribal leaders

Tribal leaders and advocates claim medical teams working to immunise Brazil’s remote indigenous villages against the coronavirus have encountered fierce resistance in some communities where evangelical missionaries are stoking fears of the vaccine | READ MORE

11 dead in fire at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu; PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Eleven persons were killed and 23 injured in a fire accident at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district | READ MORE

Artificial intelligence can manipulate human decision-making, influence behaviour: Study

If a study is to be believed, Artificial intelligence (AI) can learn to identify vulnerabilities in human habits and behaviours and use them to influence human decision-making | READ MORE

At UNHRC, India calls for release of political detainees in Myanmar

India has called for release of detained political leaders and upholding of "democratic processes" in Myanmar in the aftermath of a military coup in the country | READ MORE

Mystery metal monolith in Turkey turns out to be a govt gimmick

A metal monolith that mysteriously appeared and disappeared on a field in southeastern Turkey turned out to be a gimmick worked about before a government event Tuesday | READ MORE

Trump's defence to make the case for his acquittal on inciting Capitol riot

Donald Trump's impeachment trial will continue on Friday with defence lawyers making their case on Friday why the former president is not guilty of inciting last month's deadly riot at the US Capitol | READ MORE

No political prisoners in Belarus: Alexander Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko, the embattled Belarusian president who has ruled the country for 27 years, has said that his country has never had any political prisoners | READ MORE

DR Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu province

The Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a third Ebola case this week in North Kivu province | READ MORE

France recommends single vaccine dose for people who have had Covid

France on Friday recommended that people who have already recovered from Covid-19 receive a single vaccine dose, becoming the first country to issue such advice | READ MORE