Artificial intelligence can manipulate human decision-making, influence behaviour: Study

If a study is to be believed, Artificial intelligence (AI) can learn to identify vulnerabilities in human habits and behaviours and use them to influence human decision-making. The recent study shows AI is learning more about how to work with or on humans.

The truth is that AI is transforming every aspect of the way we live and work. From vaccine development, environmental management to office administration, various forms of AI are at work in diverse fields.

Although AI does not possess human-like intelligence and emotions, its capabilities are rapidly increasing. It is turning out to be very powerful.

The recent discovery highlights the power of AI and underscores the need for proper governance to prevent misuse. There is still no need to worry about a machine takeover just yet.

A researcher team of the data and digital arm of Australia's national science agency CSIRO's Data61, devised a systematic method of finding and exploiting vulnerabilities in the ways people make choices. It used a kind of AI system, which is called a recurrent neural network and deep reinforcement-learning.

To test their model, they organised three experiments in which human participants played games against a computer.

In every experiment, the machine learnt from the responses of the participants and identified and targeted vulnerabilities in people's decision-making. In the end, result was that the machine learnt to steer participants towards particular actions.