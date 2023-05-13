Top 10 world news: Zelensky meets Pope, Imran Khan slams Pakistan army, India's Congress wins big, and more

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met Pope Francis in Rome before ensuring a reiteration of Italian support from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for Kyiv's war effort against Russia. In the Indian subcontinent, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan slammed country's all powerful military-intelligence nexus, dubbed 'the establishment', as he called upon the people to come out with placards to 'save democracy' in Pakistan.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican, who had stated in late April that the Holy See is working on a peace mission which aims to end the war with Russia.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, in his first address after his arrest earlier this week, slammed what he termed his "illegal abduction" from the Islamabad High Court. Khan evoked country's division from East Pakistan [present-day Bangladesh] and recalled the ethnic massacre of Bengali people committed by the Army following an election scandal in the late 1960s.

In South India's Karnataka state, the Congress party finally managed to halt Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral juggernaut as the country's oldest political party won 136 of 224 seats in the state assembly, according to the latest trends published by Election Commission of India.

Ahead of Sunday's vote that decides if he will stay in power, Turkish incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will lead the Saturday prayers at Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia mosque. According to the news agency AFP, the leader will emulate a historical ritual that the Ottoman Sultans performed before they led their men off to war. The ritual will take place just a day before the contentious leader braces for the upcoming parliamentary and presidential ballot opposite an "energised or united opposition".

Ties between India and Bangladesh are in a so-called "golden phase" with New Delhi and Dhaka in recent years bolstering their relations by signing several agreements in the fields of technology, trade, and infrastructure, among others. As India takes over the presidency of the G20 forum from Indonesia, the nation has also extended an invitation to Bangladesh, a non-member state — making it the only country in South Asia to participate in the 2023 summit in New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will soon begin a diplomatic campaign to reclaim the Kohinoor diamond and thousands of other treasures taken by Britain during their centuries-long colonial exploits in the Indian subcontinent.

Thousands of people fled the west coast of Myanmar and officials in Bangladesh's neighbouring areas raced to evacuate the Rohingyas on Saturday as the region's most powerful cyclone in a decade churned across the Bay of Bengal.

Childhood trauma can have significant and lasting effects on an individual's mental health and well-being throughout their lives into adulthood. From a psychological perspective, traumatic experiences during childhood can lead to the development of various mental health disorders, including anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and personality disorders.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have established an iron grip for a place in the playoff after they beat hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, May 13. Superb innings from Prerak Mankad (64) and Nicholas Pooran’s quickfire 44 saw LSG run out winners, which thereby ended SRH’s chances of making the playoffs.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who has always been tight-lipped about her relationship with Indian politician Raghav Chaddha, has finally confessed to the world that she is madly in love. The actress took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a frame-worthy snap from her engagement ceremony, confirming her relationship and wedding plans.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE