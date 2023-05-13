First pics out! Parineeti, Raghav are now engaged! Manish Malhotra, Arvind Kejriwal arrive to give blessings

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who has always been tight-lipped about her relationship with Indian politician Raghav Chaddha, has finally confessed to the world that she is madly in love. The actress took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a frame-worthy snap from her engagement ceremony, confirming her relationship and wedding plans.

Dressed in matching white ensembles, the two are seen adorably posing for the lens in the now-viral picture. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Everything I prayed for.. I said yes!" Check out the first photos from their engagement below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra In the comment section, fans penned congratulatory notes for the couple. One penned, "Very very congratulations to both of you." Another wrote, "You guys look perfect together." And, a third comment read, "Match made in heaven."

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma commented, "Many congratulations to both of you dear Parineeti and Raghav (heart emoji) lots of love n happiness always," as Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bless," along with emojis.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly met each other during their university days in the UK and they have been close friends since. The duo was first spotted together at an event in London earlier this year.

On the movie front, Pari will be next seen in Chamkila as Amarjot Kaur. She also has Capsule Gill in the pipeline. The 34-year-old was last seen in Uunchai.

