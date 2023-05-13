Indian actress Ileana D'Cruz posts first pics of her baby bump from her Goa home

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, who played the female lead in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Barfi, is expecting her first child. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress shared the first pictures of her baby bump, wearing an all-black attire. She announced her pregnancy in April.

From emotionally looking at her bump to screaming out of excitement, the actress expressed several emotions through the post. In the caption, she wrote, "Bump alert ‼️" She was seen posing at her home in Goa. Check out the photos below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) Tamannaah, Shibani Akhtar, Malaika Arora and Athiya Shetty sent their best wishes. Fans, too, congratulated the actress and wished her luck for the rest of her pregnancy journey.

Back in April, Ileana shared a picture of a baby romper and a "mama" pendant. In the caption, the mom-to-be wrote, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling." However, she kept the identity of the father a secret. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) Ileana was rumoured to be dating Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel last year. However, neither of them confirmed or denied the rumours. The two were seen vacationing together with Katrina and Vicky Kaushal.

On the work front, she was last seen in The Big Bull, which was directed and written by Kookie Gulati. It tells the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta who was involved in financial crimes from 1980 to 1990.

Next, Ileana will be seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, which is a social comedy film helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Sony Pictures Films India. The movie features Randeep Hooda in the lead role.

