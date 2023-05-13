Tony Awards will not be televised due to ongoing writers' strike, reports

The 2023 Tony Awards have joined a long list of award shows that have been impacted by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. As per THR, this year's ceremony will not be televised after the WGA denied award producers' request for a strike waiver.

To discuss more about the situation, the management has set up an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss future plans. The request for a waiver was made earlier this week.

The Tonys, which honour the best in Broadway theatre, was scheduled to take place at the United Palace in New York’s Washington Heights. The ceremony was set to air live on CBS, as well as stream live on Paramount+ with Ariana DeBose as the host.

There has been no official announcement yet.

Going forward, the management may decide to go with a non-televised show with only a limited number of guests, including nominees, in attendance. Or, they may postpone the ceremony and wait until the strike comes to an end.

The ceremony's non-televised show or delay may affect the Broadway shows that look up to the Tonys with big expectations as a promotional stage. The nominations and wins at the Tonys attract a major chunk of the audience worldwide to Broadway shows.

The live-theatre business has faced a huge setback after the Covid-19 pandemic and is still struggling to come back. Earlier this week, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella, which did not receive any nominations at Tony's, announced the closure of the show.

This comes just 10 weeks after its official opening night.

Bad Cinderella was the second Broadway production to do so after Bob Fosse’s Dancin, as per the deadline.



Tony's nominations.