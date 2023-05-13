Psychologist reveals how childhood trauma can affect you in adulthood | Mental Health Awareness Month 2023

Childhood trauma can have significant and lasting effects on an individual's mental health and well-being throughout their lives into adulthood. From a psychological perspective, traumatic experiences during childhood can lead to the development of various mental health disorders, including anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and personality disorders.

Childhood trauma can come in many forms, including physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, neglect, and witnessing violence. These experiences can cause a child to feel powerless, helpless, and overwhelmed, leading to feelings of anxiety and depression.

One of the most common effects of childhood trauma is the development of PTSD. This disorder can cause an individual to experience flashbacks, nightmares, and intrusive thoughts related to the traumatic event. It can also cause hyper-arousal, making it difficult for individuals to relax or feel safe in certain situations.

Another way childhood trauma can affect individuals is by altering their overall brain chemistry. Traumatic experiences can lead to changes in the brain's structure and function, affecting the development of critical areas such as the hippocampus and amygdala. These changes can lead to difficulties in regulating emotions, making it harder for individuals to cope with stress and anxiety.

Childhood trauma can also lead to the development of various personality disorders; a common example could be borderline personality disorder (BPD). These disorders can cause individuals to experience difficulty regulating emotions and forming healthy relationships with others. Individuals who have experienced childhood trauma may also struggle with certain types of addiction, as they may turn to substances or behaviours as a way to cope with their traumatic experiences.

Examples of the impact of childhood trauma can be seen in various aspects of an individual's life. For instance, an individual who experienced neglect as a child may struggle with feelings of abandonment and develop a fear of rejection, making it challenging to form and maintain healthy relationships. Additionally, an individual who experienced sexual abuse may struggle with intimacy and may have difficulty trusting others.

Childhood trauma can have long-lasting effects on an individual's mental health and well-being in adulthood. By understanding these effects, individuals can seek appropriate treatment and support to help them cope with their traumatic experiences and improve their quality of life.

(Inputs by Ms Mehezabin Dordi, Psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.)

