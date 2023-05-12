Doctor shares how pregnant women can keep their mental health in check| Mental Health Awareness Month

There's no better feeling than finding out that you're going to bring a new life into this world. For every woman, it's a life-changing experience. But even though it is a time of great joy and anticipation, it can also bring some stress and anxiety.

Mental health issues during pregnancy can take many forms, including depression, anxiety, and stress. These issues can be caused by a variety of factors, including hormonal changes, relationship problems, financial stress, and physical discomfort. Whatever the cause may be, it is important to address mental health issues during pregnancy to ensure a healthy pregnancy and delivery.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, head of the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and gynaecology department at Ruby Hall Clinic, shared the following:

Tips for pregnant women to keep their mental health in check:

1) Seek prenatal care: Speak openly with your prenatal care team about your mental health and well-being. Ask questions if you have a concern. Dr Sunita says regular prenatal care is critical in identifying mental health issues early on and providing support. It ensures that both the mother and the baby are healthy throughout the pregnancy.

Prenatal yoga is a great way to elevate the mood during pregnancy, manage depression, and provide strength to the body, especially the pelvic floor, hip, and abdominal core muscles.

2) Increase awareness: The combination of physical and emotional changes a woman experiences during pregnancy can lead to several mental health issues. So, to get rid of the stigma around it, we should openly speak about the same and not shy away from taking professional help, if needed.

3) Positive thoughts: Writing a few positive affirmations and reading them aloud can help in uplifting a pregnant woman's spirit. And, Dr Sunita says pregnant women should focus more on positive things and less on negative things.

4) Communicate openly: Talk to your partner about what is stressing you and what can be done to deal with it. Having a strong support system during pregnancy can help keep mental health problems at bay.

Joining a support group for pregnant women is also recommended by experts.

5) Prioritise self-care: Self-care during pregnancy is essential in reducing stress and promoting positive mental health. So, don't forget to take rest frequently, eat a healthy diet, and indulge in regular physical activity.

6) Breathing exercises: Breathing exercises are great for moms-to-be. You can also try different meditation techniques to regulate emotions.

7) Seek professional help: Seek professional help in case of severe or persistent mental health issues. It includes therapy, medication, or both. Healthcare providers can help identify the best treatment options for individual needs.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.

