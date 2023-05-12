Why mental wellness should be a priority in the workplace | Mental Health Awareness Month 2023

The silence surrounding mental health isn't over yet, especially in workplaces. Without professional help, mental health problems and other emotional well-being conditions can influence an individual's identity and personality at work. It can also affect his ability to work efficiently. "Positive psychological wellness at work assists teams with staying deft while changing jobs and obligations and also confronting troublesome difficulties. It assists workers to prosper in their jobs, oversee pressure, and be versatile. In the end, it enables every person to realise their full potential," says Hariom Seth, Founder of Find.inc.

Mental wellness should be a priority in the workplace for several reasons. Here're a few!

· Improved productivity: When employees are mentally well, they are more likely to be productive and focused at work. They are better equipped to handle stress and are less likely to be absent from work due to mental health issues.

· Reduced healthcare costs: Mental health issues can increase healthcare costs for both employees and employers. By prioritising mental wellness in the workplace, employers can help reduce the incidences of mental health issues and related healthcare costs.

· Enhanced employee engagement: When employees feel supported and valued, they are more likely to be engaged and committed to their work. Prioritising mental wellness in the workplace can help create a supportive environment that fosters engagement and loyalty.

· Improved workplace culture: Prioritising mental wellness can help to create a positive workplace culture that prioritizes the well-being of employees. This can lead to increased job satisfaction, reduced turnover, and improved morale.

· Legal and ethical obligations: Employers have a legal and ethical obligation to provide a safe and healthy workplace for their employees. This includes addressing mental health issues and creating a supportive environment that promotes mental wellness.

"Overall, prioritising mental wellness in the workplace is not only beneficial for employees, but it also has positive effects on the organisation's success as a whole. By creating a supportive and positive workplace culture that prioritises mental wellness, employers can help improve productivity, reduce healthcare costs, enhance employee engagement, and fulfil their legal and ethical obligations," says Ms Kashvi Jindal, Founder of Invest The Change and Co-Founder of The Youth Platform.

Ritu Mehrotra, Founder & CEO of United We Care, have a similar opinion. She says, "Taking care of your mental and emotional health is just as important as taking care of your physical health. In fact, one cannot be fully healthy without the other."

Mehrotra adds, "Mental wellness should be a top priority in the workplace because employees spend a significant portion of their day at work, and work-related stress and anxiety can take a toll on their mental health. When employees are mentally unwell, their work performance suffers, leading to decreased productivity, absenteeism, and a higher turnover rate. Additionally, poor mental health can lead to physical health problems, such as headaches, digestive issues, and fatigue. Employers who prioritise mental wellness in the workplace can benefit from a healthier and more engaged workforce. By offering resources and support for mental health, such as access to counselling, stress management programs, and flexible work arrangements, employers can create a positive work environment that promotes well-being and improves job satisfaction. In turn, employees are more likely to be productive, committed, and loyal to their organisation."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE