Zelensky asks Pope Francis to 'join' Kyiv's peace plan as Italy reiterates its support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican, who had stated in late April that the Holy See is working on a peace mission which aims to end the war with Russia.

During their 40-minute private audience, Zelensky and Pope Francis discussed the need to help "innocent victims" of the conflict, stated the Vatican.

They talked about issues relating to "the humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine caused by the ongoing war", read a Vatican statement.

Zelensky was assured by the 86-year-old pontiff "of his constant prayers, witnessed by his many public appeals and continuous invocation to the Lord for peace since February last year", when Ukraine was invaded by Russia.

"Together they agreed on the need to continue humanitarian efforts to support the population. The pope stressed, in particular, the urgent need for 'human gestures' towards the most fragile people, innocent victims of the conflict," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Zelensky appealed to the pope to "join" Kyiv's 10-point peace plan. Talking about the 19,500 children which Kyiv estimates have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea from February 2022, Zelensky tweeted, "We must make every effort to return them home." He added that he had discussed the issue with the pope.

Repeatedly, Pope Francis has called for peace in Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia in February 2022 and has offered to play the role of mediator with Moscow, although it did not yield any public results.

"An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine!" tweeted Zelensky shortly after he reached Rome, which marks his first visit to EU and NATO member Italy since Ukraine has been invaded by Russia in February 2022.

Security was tightened in Rome for Zelensky's visit which started with a formal welcome by President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace as more than 100 people gathered nearby holding Ukrainian flags. Italy extends military and financial support to Ukraine Italy's leaders on Saturday promised Ukraine's Zelensky complete military and financial backing and reiterated their support for the country's EU membership bid as President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Rome for the first time after the war began.

Zelensky held talks with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and then Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before heading to the Vatican for meeting Pope Francis.

Both Meloni and Mattarella ensured full support of Italy in terms of military, financial, humanitarian and reconstruction aid to Ukraine in the short and long period.

Meloni held a press conference with Zelensky after her meeting, where she criticised Russia's "brutal and unjust aggression" and pledged support to Ukraine for "as long as is necessary”, further appealing to Russia to immediately withdraw.

"You can't achieve peace through a surrender," she stated, echoing Mattarella's previous comment. "It would be a very grave precedent for all nations of the world,” she added.

She further emphasised Italy's support for Ukraine's membership of the European Union and the "intensification" of a partnership with NATO.

WATCH | Russia acknowledges retreat north of Bakhmut, Wagner boss calls it a 'rout' While heading towards the presidential palace, Zelensky's motorcade passed by small groups of people who held Ukrainian flags. A signboard was held by one person condemning Russia.

Zelensky went to Rome onboard an Italian government plane which was escorted by fighter jets over Italian airspace. On Sunday, he will be travelling to Germany.

(With inputs from agencies)

