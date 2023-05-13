IPL 2023: Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran power LSG to empathic seven-wicket win vs SRH, go fourth in standings

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have established an iron grip for a place in the playoff after they beat hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, May 13. Superb innings from Prerak Mankad (64) and Nicholas Pooran’s quickfire 44 saw LSG run out winners, which thereby ended SRH’s chances of making the playoffs. Pooran, Mankad wreak havoc Chasing the target of 182, LSG initially struggled before Quinton de Kock (29) and Prerak Mankad stabilised the innings with the bat. After De Kock’s departure, Marcus Stoinis (40) joined the party and continued the run chase. Both Mankad and Stoinis put together a third wicket partnership of 73 runs.

After, De Kock’s departure, it was the Nicholas Pooran show who wreaked 44 runs of 13 balls and laid the foundation for the win. Pooran’s innings consisted of 4 sixes and 3 fours and scored at a strike rate of 338. Mankad also continued his exploits and helped his team register a famous win to keep their hopes alive for a place in the playoff.

Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande and Abhishek Sharma ended with one wicket each for SRH and were completely outplayed by the opposition. What happened in SRH's batting innings? With explosive knocks from Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a challenging target of 183 against Lucknow Super Giants. Klaasen scored a brilliant 47 off 29 balls and Samad helped him with his 37 off 25 balls. Chose to bat, SRH started their batting slow and steady but their first wicket came early in the 2.1 over when Yudhvir Singh dismissed Abhishek Sharma at seven off five balls.

Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowler for LSG as he took two wickets conceding 24 runs. Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur and Amit Mishra took one wicket each.

After losing an early wicket, Rahul Tripathi and Anmolpreet Singh tried to steer the innings. In the 5th over, the duo attacked Avesh Khan to accelerate the run rate. They collected 18 runs in his over.

With a place in the playoff in hands, LSG will next take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 16 while they will conclude the league season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. On the other hand, SRH will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans on Monday followed by RCB in the final home game before concluding the season against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

