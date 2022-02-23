Top 10 world news: Zelenskiy demands 'immediate' security guarantees from Russia, and more

Following an order by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, army reservists aged 18-60 are being conscripted. Taiwan's military has been ordered by President Tsai Ing-wen to stay ready in case of disruption by ‘outside force’ amid the Ukraine crisis.

It's a sign that Ukraine is preparing to defend itself against a Russian invasion.

Taiwan military ordered to be combat-ready from outside disruptions

Taiwan is nervous that Beijing may take advantage of a distracted West to ramp up pressure on the island.

Punishing Putin: How Biden could cut Russia off from world tech

President Joe Biden would achieve that by expanding the list of goods that require US licenses before suppliers can ship them to Russia, and his administration would then deny those licenses, the people said.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Civilians given permission to carry firearms in Ukraine

Ukrainian civilians will be given the right to carry firearms and defend themselves after the country's parliament voted in favour of the measure.

Donald Trump praises Putin’s strategy in Ukraine, calls him a ‘genius’

Former US president Donald Trump hailed "genius" Russian leader Vladimir Putin for recognising two breakaway regions of Ukraine and sending in troops as "peacekeepers" to the areas.

Salvage crews set to board blazing ship carrying luxury cars in Atlantic Ocean

Ship manager Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd (MOL) said in a statement the vessel was still on fire but stable, and that no oil leak had been reported so far. It also said the ship was drifting further from the Azores islands in the Atlantic ocean.

Formula milk companies get rap from the UN

The United Nations on Wednesday lashed out at makers of commercial baby formula for 'unethical' marketing strategies. The UN accused the companies of putting shareholder interests before children's health and aggressively targetting expecting parents and health workers.

France removes Australia as 'strategic partner' in a new Indo-Pacific strategy

France has removed Australia from its list of close "strategic partners" as the European nation plans a new Indo-Pacific strategy.

'World's most beautiful building': Museum of Future in Dubai open to public

Dubai's 'Museum of the Future' has been officially declared open in a ceremony attended by Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.