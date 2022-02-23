Donald Trump praises Putin’s strategy in Ukraine, calls him a ‘genius’  

Former US president Donald Trump hailed "genius" Russian leader Vladimir Putin for recognising two breakaway regions of Ukraine and sending in troops as "peacekeepers" to the areas.

While Putin was scorned by US President Joe Biden and other western leaders, Trump was full of praise for his "best friend."

During an interview on a right-wing radio programme, The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, Trump said it was "wonderful," "so smart," and even "genius" for Putin to "declare a large portion of Ukraine as independent."

"I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said: ‘This is genius’," Trump said.

"Putin declares independence for a large portion of Ukraine. Oh, that’s wonderful. "

The ex-president was quick to add that the crisis wouldn’t have escalated under his administration as it is happening now.

So, Putin is now saying, 'It's independent,' to a large section of Ukraine. I said, 'How smart is that?' And he's going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That's the strongest peace force, "Trump said.

"We could use that on our southern border. That's the strongest peace force I've ever seen... Here's a guy who's very savvy... I know him very well. very, very well. "

Meanwhile, Biden announced a new set of sanctions on Russia for "beginning" an invasion of Ukraine but said there was still time to avoid war.

Biden on Monday signed an Executive Order that will prohibit all new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the "so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics".

