'World's most beautiful building': Museum of Future in Dubai open to public

The striking building houses a permanent exhibition of future technologies in a seven-story egg-shaped pillar-free structure, standing at 77 metres tall.
(Photograph:AFP)
Arabic calligraphy
Its stainless-steel exterior is covered with quotes in Arabic calligraphy, including 'the future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it.'
(Photograph:Twitter)
Striking facade
The building's striking facade was lit up by a colourful laser light show in the evening as crowds gathered outside to catch a glimpse.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Journey to the year 2071'
While the museum's contents are yet to be revealed, it will exhibit design and technology innovations, taking the visitor on a "journey to the year 2071", organisers said.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Most beautiful building on Earth'
Roadside signboards described the museum, just minutes away from the world's tallest construction, the Burj Khalifa, as the "most beautiful building on Earth" ahead of its gala opening.
It is the latest addition to the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) collection of flashy architecture and comes after the $7-billion Expo world fair, featuring a swathe of futuristic designs, opened on Dubai's outskirts on September 30.
(Photograph:AFP)
Louvre Abu Dhabi
The UAE's capital Abu Dhabi is home to another landmark design, a branch of France's Louvre museum, whose licence was extended by a decade last year to 2047 at a cost of 165 million euros ($186 million).
After French President Emmanuel Macron opened the Louvre Abu Dhabi in late 2017, it attracted about two million visitors in its first two years before Covid hit.
The UAE is a major oil exporter but also a big player in business, trade, transport and tourism, diversifying to reduce its reliance on crude.