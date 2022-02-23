Formula milk companies get rap from the UN 

The United Nations on Wednesday lashed out at makers of commercial baby formula for 'unethical' marketing strategies. The UN accused the companies of putting shareholder interests before children's health and aggressively targetting expecting parents and health workers.

It is widely recognised that breastfeeding carries huge health benefits.

But countries' failure to crack down on the marketing of breast milk substitutes means far too many children are still being reared on formula, the World Health Organization and the UN children's agency Unicef warned, in a new report.

It found that the $55-billion formula milk industry systematically deploys aggressive marketing strategies, spending up to $5 billion a year to sway parents' decisions on how to feed their infants.

"This report shows very clearly that formula milk marketing remains unacceptably pervasive, misleading and aggressive," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

Unicef chief Catherine Russell called for "robust policies, legislation and investments in breastfeeding to ensure that women are protected from unethical marketing practices".

Experts have long extolled the health benefits of breastfeeding, saying that breast-fed children are healthier, perform better on intelligence tests and are less likely to be overweight or suffer from diabetes later in life.

Women who breastfeed also have a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancer, research shows.

(With inputs from agencies)