New Delhi, india

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (Dec 12) cautioned against further escalating conflicts in Syria after rebel factions ousted Bashar al-Assad from power.

Advertisment

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh, at the age of just 18, became the youngest World Chess Champion, defeating China’s Ding Liren in Singapore on Thursday. He is only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to achieve this feat.

In other news from around the world, Time Magazine on Thursday named US President-elect Donald Trump as its "Person of the Year" for the second time, citing his remarkable political resurgence since 2016.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Advertisment

West Asia crisis: Antony Blinken warns against triggering further conflicts in Syria

United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (Dec 12) warned against triggering further conflicts in Syria, days after rebel factions ousted Bashar al-Assad from the West Asian country.

Advertisment

'Big part of my dream,' says D Gukesh on historic World Chess Championship win

India’s D Gukesh scripted history on Thursday (Dec 12) after he became the youngest World Chess Championship winner. After the win, he was seen emotional and reflected on accomplishing his big dream after winning in game 14 of the World Chess Championship.

Trump named Time's 'Person of the Year' for second time, rings New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell

Time Magazine named United States President-elect Donald Trump as “Person of the Year" on Thursday (Dec 12). This marks the second time the news magazine has honoured the Republican with the title since 2016.

Shocking Mediterranean shipwreck: 11-year-old girl found after three days at sea

The 11-year-old girl was spotted by chance when the crew of the rescue vessel Trotamar III, operated by Compass Collective, heard her weak calls for help despite the engine running.

Places of Worship Act validity: SC restrains courts from passing orders in suits against religious structures

The Indian Supreme Court on Thursday (Dec 12) restrained all courts in the country from passing any effective or interim order, including orders of survey in pending suits against existing religious structures.

After Assad's ouster, what changes will Syria’s interim government bring?

In a significant turn of events post-Bashar al-Assad's ouster from Syria a few days back, the interim government on Thursday (Dec 12) pledged to implement the "rule of law," as G7 powers pushed for an inclusive transition.

Centre approves 'One Nation One Election' bill, likely to be tabled in Winter Session of Parl

The Union Cabinet of India on Thursday (Dec 12) reportedly approved the 'One Nation One Election' bill, which allows simultaneous Lok Sabha and state polls. The approved bill is likely to be introduced in the ongoing winter session of the Indian parliament.

Brazilian President Lula's health stable following second operation after emergency brain surgery

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 79, has successfully undergone a follow-up surgery to reduce the risk of further bleeding after emergency cranial surgery earlier this week, his doctor confirmed on Thursday (Dec 12).

Krispy Kreme confirms cybersecurity breach, online ordering disrupted across US

Krispy Kreme, a well-known United States-based doughnut chain, confirmed on Wednesday (Dec 11) that it was targeted by a cyberattack, disrupting its online systems. Since the security breach, customers across the US have faced issues placing online orders.

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi gives online concert without hijab

An Iranian singer was Thursday hailed as a hero by supporters but faced prosecution from the judiciary after giving an online concert not wearing the hijab in defiance of the dress code.