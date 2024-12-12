Sao Paulo, Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 79, has successfully undergone a follow-up surgery to reduce the risk of further bleeding after emergency cranial surgery earlier this week, his doctor confirmed on Thursday (Dec 12).

Advertisment

"The operation was a success," said Dr Roberto Kalil, speaking outside the Sirio-Libanes Hospital in São Paulo. "The president is awake and speaking," he reassured the public.

Follow-up surgery to minimise bleeding risk

Advertisment

As reported by news agency AFP, the procedure on Thursday (Dec 12), described as "relatively simple," was aimed at minimising the risk of additional bleeding after Lula’s emergency surgery on Tuesday. Doctors inserted a catheter into his femoral artery to block blood flow to the area of his head that had undergone surgery.

This follow-up surgery came after Lula complained of a severe headache on Monday while in Brasília. An MRI revealed a haemorrhage between his brain and the protective dura mater membrane. He was quickly transferred to São Paulo’s Sirio-Libanes Hospital, where doctors performed a trepanation to relieve pressure on his brain caused by the bleeding.

"The surgery to relieve the pressure was necessary," explained Dr Kalil. "Today’s procedure is to prevent further bleeding."

Advertisment

Read More: Lula to undergo new procedure to 'minimize' risk of future brain bleeding

Health crisis linked to October fall

The medical emergency followed after Lula fell on October 19 at the presidential residence. He had described the fall as "serious" and cancelled overseas trips in the weeks that followed. Despite this, Lula resumed his active schedule by mid-November, hosting the G20 summit in Rio and attending the Mercosur summit in Uruguay.

Doctors have reassured the public that Lula has not suffered any brain damage. They confirmed that he is expected to be discharged from the hospital next week, once his recovery progresses as planned.

Ongoing recovery and monitoring

The latest medical bulletin confirmed that the follow-up surgery successfully interrupted blood flow to the middle meningeal artery in Lula's head, a crucial step in his recovery.

Dr Kalil expressed optimism, saying, "We are monitoring him closely, and we are confident that he will continue to improve."

Watch: WION Fineprint | Brazil: Lula Da Silva to be sworn in as President amid tight security

Public and government updates

Government officials have assured the public that, despite the health scare, Lula’s condition remains stable and the nation’s leadership is secure. The president’s health is being closely monitored, and plans are in place for his eventual return to full duties.

(With inputs from agencies)