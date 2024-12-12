Washington

Time Magazine named US President-elect Donald Trump as “Person of the Year" on Thursday (Dec 12). This marks the second time the news magazine has honoured the Republican with the title since 2016. "Trump's political rebirth is unparalleled in American history," Time said in the announcement.

Trump later rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange after being recognised by Time magazine as its person of the year for the second time. Trump was accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump, daughters Ivanka and Tiffany and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Speaking before ringing the opening bell at the exchange, Trump called it “a tremendous honour.”

“Time Magazine, getting this honor for the second time, I think I like it better this time actually,” he said. “I think we’re going to have a tremendous run. We have to straighten out some problems, some big problems in the world,” he added.

Trump's recognition, the magazine said, was because of his greatest influence on global affairs “for good or for ill".

The interview for the magazine was done last week with Trump.

To announce the news, Time posted the magazine cover on X.

In a letter to readers, Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs said, "For marshalling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America's role in the world, Donald Trump is TIME'S 2024 Person of the Year."

Former recipients

This tradition of Time started in 1927 under the title, "Man of the Year" to recognise a person or movement that "for better or for worse... has done the most to influence the events of the year".

Previous winners of this title include climate change activist Greta Thunberg, former President Barack Obama, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Pope Francis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

'Stunning political comeback'

The editors of the magazine are the ultimate people who decide the winner.

While describing Trump as a finalist for the list, the magazine praised Trump saying he won the 2024 election "in a stunning political comeback".

"He has reshaped the American electorate, activating young male voters who propelled him to a decisive victory that saw him win the popular vote for the first time and turn every swing state red," Time said.

"His 2024 win is history-making in multiple ways: he will be the oldest President in U.S. history, and he was convicted earlier this year by a New York jury of 34 counts of fraud, making him the first convicted felon to be elected President," it further added.

(With inputs from agencies)