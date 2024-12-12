Aqaba, Jordan

United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (Dec 12) warned against triggering further conflicts in Syria, days after rebel factions ousted President Bashar al-Assad from the West Asian country.

Blinken is currently on visits to Jordan and Turkey to discuss the ongoing situation in Syria. In Jordan, Blinken mentioned Israeli and Turkish military activity on Syrian soil in recent days.

"When it comes to many actors who have real interests in Syria, it's also really important at this time that we all try to make sure that we're not sparking any additional conflicts," he said.

Blinken added that Washington was working to bring home US citizen Travis Timmerman after Syria's interim government said he had been "released."

Blinken, Jordan's king agree on need for a secure Syria

Earlier in the day, the US secretary of state met Jordan's King Abdullah in the Red Sea town of Aqaba. Both called for a secure Syria, a report by the news agency AFP said.

During the meeting, Blinken promised US support for "the stability of Syria's neighbours, including Jordan, during this period of transition", State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Blinken called for "an inclusive transition that can lead to an accountable and representative Syrian government chosen by the Syrian people," Miller said.

King Abdullah, meanwhile, "reaffirmed Jordan's respect" for "the Syrian people's choices, stressing the need to safeguard Syria's security and the safety of its citizens", a palace statement said.

This is Blinken's 12 visit to West Asia since Gaza war began

This is Blinken's 12th visit to West Asia since the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip began on October 7 last year. Later on Thursday, the US secretary of state arrived in Turkey.

His previous trips have ended in disappointment as he sought a ceasefire between US ally Israel and Hamas. Speaking on the Gaza war, Blinken said that there was an urgent need to reach a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

