Charlotte, North Carolina

Krispy Kreme, a well-known United States-based doughnut chain, confirmed on Wednesday (Dec 11) that it was targeted by a cyberattack, disrupting its online systems. Since the security breach, customers across the US have faced issues placing online orders. The cyberattack, which took place in late November, was only made public this week.

Cyberattack disrupts online ordering across US

The company disclosed details of the breach in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), warning it could have a "material impact" on its operations, although physical stores remain unaffected.

"We're experiencing operational disruptions due to a cybersecurity incident, including with online ordering in parts of the United States," the company stated on its website. "We know this is an inconvenience and are working diligently to resolve the issue."

Krispy Kreme also said that it acted quickly to investigate and contain the breach. "We, along with cybersecurity experts, continue to work diligently to respond to and mitigate the impact, including the restoration of online ordering," the company added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the cyberattack.

Financial impact expected

The cyberattack affected Krispy Kreme’s digital sales. The company anticipates costs related to lost online business, hiring cybersecurity experts, and restoring systems. Krispy Kreme has cybersecurity insurance, which is expected to offset some of the financial impact.

Cyberattack trends in 2024

The cyberattack against Krispy Kreme reflects a broader trend in 2024, with security breaches causing significant disruptions to key sectors, including hospitals and transportation networks. "The proliferation of cyberattacks in 2024 shows that hackers are willing to target anything and everything," said Spencer Starkey from cybersecurity firm SonicWall. "It’s vital every business has a robust roadmap in place to respond to attacks."

Social media reaction

Despite the breach’s severity, social media has responded with humour. One user joked, "Anyone messing with Krispy Kreme should be jailed for life." Another quipped, "Cybercriminals, you've gone too far this time."

Krispy Kreme working to restore online services

With over 1,400 stores worldwide, Krispy Kreme remains a major player in the global doughnut market. Its presence in the United Kingdom, however, is smaller, with 120 locations. The company reassured customers that it is actively working to restore online services and minimise business impact.

