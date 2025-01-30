US President Donald Trump will address the nation from the White House briefing room at 11 am ET to speak about Wednesday’s deadly Washington DC place crash. 

Hamas released all eight Gaza hostages, three Israelis and five Thais, on Thursday (Jan 30). 

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson claimed a "foreign power" was behind the murder of Salwan Momika, the Iraqi refugee who burnt the Quran during protests in 2023. 

Trump to speak on mid-air collision after official says 'no survivors expected'

Emergency response teams including Washington, DC Fire and EMS, DC Police and others, assess airplane wreckage in the Potomac River Photograph: (AFP)

Gaza ceasefire: Hamas releases all eight hostages, including 3 Israelis, five Thai citizens

Hamas escort Arbel Yehoud to hand her over to a Red Cross team Khan Younis on Thursday. Photograph: (AFP)

Palestinian militant group Hamas released former hostages Arbel Yehoud, Gadi Mozes and five Thai nationals on Thursday (Jan 30). The released hostages were later handed over to Israel Defence Forces troops in the Gaza Strip, the military said

'Foreign power' behind murder of Quran-burner Salwan Momika: Sweden

An investigation has been launched into the murder and five people have been arrested so far after Momika was shot on Thursday (Jan 30) and was declared dead in the hospital.  Photograph: (AFP)

Gaza ceasefire: Freed Palestinian prisoners leave Israeli prison after delay

Israel delays release of Palestinian prisoners to protest against the chaos during hostage release: Report Photograph: (AFP)

Two buses carrying freed Palestinian prisoners left Ofer prison late Thursday after a delay by Israel over the chaos during the hostages release in Gaza, AFP reported.

'Gulf of America' or 'Gulf of Mexico': How Google deals with controversial geography

The US Department has said the process of implementing the new names is in continuation - but the official maps of the locations by the government are not done yet.  Photograph: (Canva) US President Donald Trump, in his inauguration speech on January 20, said his administration is planning to name the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America". 

Maha Kumbh 2025: Fire in tents; Odisha cancels special bus service. Know all major updates

Maha Kumbh 2025: Fire in tents; Odisha cancels special bus service. Know all major updates Photograph: (PTI)

To ensure smooth traffic management and provide essential services to pilgrims at the Maka Kumbh, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) deployed 16,000 workers in Prayagraj on Thursday (Jan 30). 

'She texted me...': Heartbreaking last chats moments before Washington plane crash

The commercial plane was carrying 64 people, including four crew members, when the incident occurred on Thursday. Photograph: (AFP)

The last conversation between the pilot of the military aircraft and the control tower showed a tragic situation moments before it collided mid-air with American Airlines Flight 5342 and crashed. 

'Helicopter knew there was a plane': Trump, US transportation secretary say deadly Washington DC crash was ‘preventable’

An American Airlines regional jet carrying 64 people and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in mid-air before both crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday (Jan 29) night. Photograph: (AFP)

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the "helicopter was aware that there was a plane in the area," in a press conference held on Thursday (Jan 30) morning about the Washington DC plane crash.

Champions Trophy 2025: No opening ceremony as India skipper Rohit Sharma avoids Pakistan trip - Report

There will be no opening ceremony in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) receives a mini-setback even before the coveted tournament starts.

Squid Game final season release date revealed! Read all details here

Poster of Squid Game Photograph: (X)

The wait is finally over! The third and final season of Korean drama Squid Game is set to release in July. Two months after its premiere on season 2, Netflix has revealed that the third season of its smash-hit show is set to arrive on the streaming giant.

 

 