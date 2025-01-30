US President Donald Trump will address the nation from the White House briefing room at 11 am ET to speak about Wednesday’s deadly Washington DC place crash.

Hamas released all eight Gaza hostages, three Israelis and five Thais, on Thursday (Jan 30).

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson claimed a "foreign power" was behind the murder of Salwan Momika, the Iraqi refugee who burnt the Quran during protests in 2023.

Trump to speak on mid-air collision after official says 'no survivors expected'

Gaza ceasefire: Hamas releases all eight hostages, including 3 Israelis, five Thai citizens

Palestinian militant group Hamas released former hostages Arbel Yehoud, Gadi Mozes and five Thai nationals on Thursday (Jan 30). The released hostages were later handed over to Israel Defence Forces troops in the Gaza Strip, the military said

'Foreign power' behind murder of Quran-burner Salwan Momika: Sweden

Gaza ceasefire: Freed Palestinian prisoners leave Israeli prison after delay

Two buses carrying freed Palestinian prisoners left Ofer prison late Thursday after a delay by Israel over the chaos during the hostages release in Gaza, AFP reported.

'Gulf of America' or 'Gulf of Mexico': How Google deals with controversial geography

US President Donald Trump, in his inauguration speech on January 20, said his administration is planning to name the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America".

Maha Kumbh 2025: Fire in tents; Odisha cancels special bus service. Know all major updates

To ensure smooth traffic management and provide essential services to pilgrims at the Maka Kumbh, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) deployed 16,000 workers in Prayagraj on Thursday (Jan 30).

'She texted me...': Heartbreaking last chats moments before Washington plane crash

The last conversation between the pilot of the military aircraft and the control tower showed a tragic situation moments before it collided mid-air with American Airlines Flight 5342 and crashed.

'Helicopter knew there was a plane': Trump, US transportation secretary say deadly Washington DC crash was ‘preventable’

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the "helicopter was aware that there was a plane in the area," in a press conference held on Thursday (Jan 30) morning about the Washington DC plane crash.

Champions Trophy 2025: No opening ceremony as India skipper Rohit Sharma avoids Pakistan trip - Report

There will be no opening ceremony in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) receives a mini-setback even before the coveted tournament starts.

Squid Game final season release date revealed! Read all details here

The wait is finally over! The third and final season of Korean drama Squid Game is set to release in July. Two months after its premiere on season 2, Netflix has revealed that the third season of its smash-hit show is set to arrive on the streaming giant.