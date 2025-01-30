There will be no opening ceremony in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) receives a mini-setback even before the curtains are raised on the coveted tournament. With the Champions Trophy 2025 set for its return after eight years, media reports on Thursday (Jan 30) have stated that there will be no opening ceremony. This will also mean India skipper Rohit Sharma will avoid visiting Pakistan, in what could have been the first trip for an Indian captain since 2008.

Advertisment

No opening ceremony for Champions Trophy

According to prominent cricketing site Cricbuzz, both ICC and PCB have reportedly cancelled the opening ceremony, which was likely to take place on Feb 16 in Lahore. However, with teams like Australia and England set to reach on Feb 18 and later, it was unlikely that the opening ceremony and photo-op of skippers were possible. The English side is likely to take a break after the India series, which could result in their delayed arrival.

"An opening ceremony was never announced either by the ICC or the PCB," as quoted by Cricbuzz’s source well-versed with the development. The PCB did not comment but did not deny that there won't be an opening ceremony or captains' photo shoot.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs Meghalaya: WATCH | Shardul Thakur takes hattrick for Mumbai

Rohit avoids Pakistan travel?

As things stand, if the opening ceremony is cancelled, India skipper Rohit Sharma will avoid a trip to Pakistan. India have not travelled to their archrivals since the 2008 Asia Cup, where MS Dhoni’s side finished runners-up to Pakistan. Political tensions between the nations have seen India avoid visits while no bilateral series has taken place between the sides since 2012-13.

Advertisment

The latest development means that the Indian skipper will be next in action during his side’s opening match against Bangladesh on Feb 20 in Dubai.