To ensure smooth traffic management and provide essential services to pilgrims at the Maka Kumbh, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) deployed 16,000 workers in Prayagraj on Thursday (Jan 30). The volunteers were placed at important intersections of the Mela area to guide devotees along with working with the police.

Advertisment

Fire at Maha Kumbh

Also read: Aghori monk at Maha Kumbh turns out to be man who went missing 27 years ago

In another tragic event at the religious gathering, a fire broke out in a few tents that were set up in an open area, ANI reported.

Advertisment

The firefighters managed to control the flames and no casualties were reported.

The news agency shared a video showing firefighters working to put out the flames. Some of the tents were seen damaged.

Odisha cancels special bus service

Advertisment

Also read: Maha Kumbh Stampede: VVIP passes cancelled, five key changes implemented to manage crowd

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has halted the special bus service to the Maha Kumbh till February 4. The government issued an official notice on Thursday and said, "Due to unavoidable circumstances, the special bus service to Ayodhya for Maha Kumbh Mela stands cancelled with immediate effect till February 4."

It further said that any further updates will be provided on the social media handles and the official website of the government.

Also read: Maha Kumbh 2025: Government intervenes to curb airline price hikes

Report on stampede within a month

Judicial Committee Chairman, Retd. Justice Harsh Kumar, said the report on the Maha Kumbh stampede will be submitted within a month.

“We are expected to submit the report within a month. Tomorrow morning we will go for a site inspection, and though we cannot say how long it will take, we will try to complete the work as soon as possible... Site inspection should be done as soon as possible for better accuracy... It would be premature to say anything before that,” he told ANI.

Also read: Maha Kumbh stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath tightens arrangements, issues fresh orders to avoid more tragedies

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and UP DGP Prashant Kumar visited the injured in the stampede who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

'W ill make better arrangement s'

In response to the stampede, Uttar Pradesh authorities in Prayagraj promised to make better arrangements for the upcoming Basant Panchami Amrit Snan on February 3.

WATCH: Maha Kumbh Stampede: Uttar Pradesh government orders judicial probe

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a judicial probe into the stampede and has further announced an ex gratia of INR 2.5 million to the families of the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies)