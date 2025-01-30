Demand for travel to Prayagraj remains high. The government has imposed some measures after the recent tragic stampede incident at the Maha Kumbh, which has failed to trigger any dip in faith.

Advertisment

With soaring airfares making it even harder for pilgrims, the central government has finally stepped in to control the price surge. This was the second meeting within just six days, led by Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu and key officials.

Reports suggest that airlines have taken notice. Indigo, the country's largest carrier, has reduced the fares to Prayagraj by 30-50 per cent. Sources cited by CNBC-TV18 reveal that the government has set a price cap on the Prayagraj routes. They also reveal that Air India is expected to add additional daily flights from Delhi starting February 1

Airlines on the Radar

Advertisment

The unprecedented price hikes to Prayagraj following massive demand triggered a lot of backlash from travellers. Social media was abuzz with airfare comparisons to international destinations. The government intervention has now forced airlines to reduce airfares and coordinate with their travel booking partners to ensure no unreasonable hike.

Still, there is more room for reduction. Flights from Mumbai and Hyderabad still remain incredibly high. Currently, there are 132 flights connecting 17 cities to Prayagraj. This number is also expecting a boost as the 'one in 144 years' event enters its final month.

With strict restrictions now in place, the government is trying to balance security concerns and airfare control as demand peaks.