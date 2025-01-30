Two buses carrying freed Palestinian prisoners left Ofer prison late Thursday after a delay by Israel over the chaos during the Gaza hostages release, AFP reported. Israel confirmed 110 Palestinian prisoners have been released in the Gaza deal.

Reuters reported that Hamas was informed by the Red Cross that the transfer of the inmates would take place late Thursday.

Israel had delayed the release of Palestinian prisoners who were expected to be released after the release of the Israeli hostages on Thursday (Jan 30). The delay was in protest against the chaotic scenes during the release of the hostages.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, together with Defence Minister Israel Katz, ordered a delay in the release of terrorists slated to be freed today - until the safe passage of our hostages can be guaranteed in the next releases,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

The Jewish nation further said that it has received assurance from the mediators of the Gaza truce for future 'safe release' of Gaza captives.

Previously, an army radio reported the decision is applicable "until further notice".

"The political echelon announced the suspension of the operation to release the terrorists until further notice," the radio said, AFP reported.

The prisoners were on the buses and were ready to be released when the decision came.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the chaos during the Gaza hostage release on Thursday (Jan 330),describing the situation as "shocking scenes".

Eight Gaza hostages, including three Israeli nationals and five Thais, were released by Hamas.

"I view with great severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages. This is yet another proof of the unimaginable cruelty of the Hamas terrorist organisation," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"I demand that the mediators ensure such horrific scenes do not recur and guarantee the safety of our hostages," the Israeli PM further said, adding that whoever "dares" to harm Israeli hostages will pay the price.

As the hostages were handed over to the Israeli authority, chaos erupted in Khan Yunis after hundreds of people gathered to witness the event.

(With inputs from agencies)