US President Donald Trump, in his inauguration speech on January 20, said his administration is planning to name the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America". He also said the plan includes changing the name of the North America's highest peak, Denali, to Mount McKinley.

Advertisment

Google has now said that it will show the name of both places as "Gulf of America" and "Mount McKinley" if and when the Trump administration makes the plan official.

Also read: Mexico to write to Google for changing Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' on its maps

In a post on the social media platform X Monday (Jan 27), Google said applying name changes, when it becomes official in government records, has been a "longstanding practice" by the organisation. It was referring to the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS).

Advertisment

"When that happens, we will update Google Maps in the US quickly to show Mount McKinley and Gulf of America," the post said.

When will it happen?

Also read: Google Maps to rename Gulf of Mexico as ‘Gulf of America’ for US users

Advertisment

Donald Trump's administration said on January 24 that it has already renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Trump signed multiple executive orders on his first day in the White House, including one to rename the Alaskan Mountain.

The US Department has said the process of implementing the new names is in continuation - but the official maps of the locations by the government are not done yet.

Also read: Trump officially renames Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' in US: Will it catch on internationally?

Google said as soon as the government changes the name officially, the new names will be updated.

Will names change for everyone?

In its statement, Google added that "when official names vary between countries, Maps users see their official local name. Everyone in the rest of the world sees both names. That applies here, too."

This means that people in the United States will see the name "Gulf of America" while those in Mexico will see "Gulf of Mexico."

Also read: Explained: Trump wants to rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America. Can he do that?

Google users in the rest of the world will see both names while using Google Maps, but one name will be in a bracket. Although Google has not commented on the order of names, a report by The New York Times said while quoting sources that "Gulf of Mexico" would come first.

How Google deals with disputed locations?

Around 1 million people across the world use Google Maps and it is the world's most-used navigation and mapping app.

As per Google's statement, when an area is in a dispute over the name, it shows the name based on the user's location.

In a similar case, there is a body of water known as a gulf between Iran and Saudi Arabia. It is known as the Persian Gulf or Arabian Gulf.

In 2012, Iran threatened Google, "If Google does not correct its mistake as soon as possible, we will file an official complaint against Google." This was after Google did not name the body of water on its map.

Also read: Watch: Hillary Clinton laughs as Trump says Gulf of Mexico will be renamed during inaugural speech

That time Google rejected the allegations, saying it had never labelled the body of water. Now, it displays both names based on the location of the user.

When it comes to border disputes, Google says, "Undisputed international boundaries, like the one between the United States and Canada, are shown as a solid grey line. Treaty and provisional boundaries, which are temporary, are displayed as a dashed grey line."

Also read: US Republican Marjorie Green promises to introduce bill renaming Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America 'ASAP'

(With inputs from agencies)