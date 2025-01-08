Marjorie Taylor Greene, the firebrand Republican congresswoman from Georgia on Tuesday (Jan 7) promised that she would introduce a bill "ASAP" to back US President-elect Donald Trump's idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

Greene shared a video of Trump, where he was seen sharing the idea while delivering remarks at a press conference in Florida.

“President @realDonaldTrump’s second term if off to a GREAT start,” the Georgia Republican said. “I will be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America!," Green posted on social media.

'What a beautiful name'

Trump on Tuesday said that the Gulf of Mexico should instead be called the “Gulf of America” as he continues his expansionist streak, saying that it is "appropriate".

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory. What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate,” Trump said.

However, he did not mention how he would make the renaming happen.

He further blamed Mexico for undocumented migration and threatened tariffs on both of America’s continental neighbours.

"Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country," he said.

Warning that the US is going to put "very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada," Trump said, "They can stop them. And we’re going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada, because Canada, they come through Canada too, and the drugs that are coming through are at record numbers, record numbers. So we’re going to make up for that by putting tariffs on Mexico and Canada, substantial tariffs."

The president-elect has been slamming Mexico continually, saying it was a "very dangerous place" that was run by cartels.

(With inputs from agencies)