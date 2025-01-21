During his inaugural speech following the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda on Monday (Jan 20), US President Donald Trump announced his plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’. Upon hearing Trump’s statement, the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton couldn’t contain her laughter.

The moment the former first lady was stifling a laugh was caught on camera and has been going viral on the internet.

“America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth, inspiring the awe, admiration of the entire world,” Trump said during his address after taking the oath.

“A short time from now, we will be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and we will be restoring the name of a great president, William McKinley, to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs,” he added.

Amused Clinton could be seen lowering her head as she laughed, while her husband and former US President Bill Clinton turned to her and smiled.

Former president Joe Biden, former vice president Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, on the other hand, did not show any such expressions.

Trump’s plan to rename Gulf of Mexico

This is not the first time Trump has mentioned his plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

During a press conference at his famous Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month, Trump shared his stance, saying “We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring. That covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America. What a beautiful name.”

“And it's appropriate. It's appropriate,” he asserted. “And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country.”

Earlier, Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia promised that she would introduce a bill "ASAP" to back US President Donald Trump's idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies)