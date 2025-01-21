President Donald Trump said he believes Denmark would “come along” on his plans to buy Greenland, a territory that is important for the national security of the United States. The remarks came hours after he was inaugurated on Monday (Jan 20).

“Greenland is a wonderful place, we need it for international security. I'm sure that Denmark will come along,” Trump told reporters after his return to the Oval Office.

Trump had refused to rule out military intervention to gain the territory of Greenland under the control of the US.

Before his inauguration, the president had said, “I can't assure you on either of those two” when asked whether he would use economic or military coercion to secure the territory.

On his plans to buy Greenland, Denmark reached out to Trump’s team earlier this month before his inauguration, expressing a willingness to strengthen security in Greenland or increase the US military presence there. However, they made it clear that the island is not for sale.

'Make Greenland Great Again' bill

The incoming Trump administration had earlier said that they were in the process of introducing legislation that would clear the path for negotiations with Denmark over the vast Arctic territory.

A week earlier, House Republicans introduced the ‘Make Greenland Great Again Act’, led by Republican representative Andy Ogles, which is designed to authorise Trump to begin talks with Denmark immediately after his inauguration.

The bill mandates that within five days of any agreement with Denmark, the president must provide Congress with all related documents for review. However, any purchase would need congressional approval for funding.

Why does Trump want to buy Greenland?

Trump first floated the idea of buying Greenland during his first term, sparking a global debate.

Greenland, the autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, is located in North America but has longstanding cultural and geopolitical ties to Europe. The location of Greenland, which is close to Russia, makes it a critical asset for US national security.

Trump vows to ‘take back’ Panama Canal

Trump has also been vocal about his intentions to take control of the Panama Canal.

During his inaugural address on Monday (Jan 20), Trump also said that he would take “back the Panama Canal”, reiterating a promise that he has remained vocal about over the past months.



He further added that America can’t let China get control of the crucial waterway.

(With inputs from agencies)