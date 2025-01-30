Mexico will write to Google objecting to its decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America" on its maps following Donald Trump's order, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday.

Google said the change aligned with its policy of following official US government geographic designations through the Geographic Names Information System.

"We are drafting a letter to Google," Sheinbaum said at her daily news conference, adding that the message would emphasise that only an international organisation could change the name, not a single country.

Trump signed executive orders renaming the Gulf of Mexico and reverting the name of North America's highest peak, Denali, back to Mount McKinley soon after his January 20 inauguration.

Sheinbaum cheekily suggested earlier this month calling the United States "Mexican America," pointing to a map from before one-third of her country was seized by the United States in 1848.

Google said that users outside the United States would continue to see both the original and new names of the Gulf of Mexico and Denali, as is always the case for disputed locations.

