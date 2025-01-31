US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jan 31) said the military helicopter was flying "too high" at the time of the Washington DC plane crash, that killed 67 people on board.

India's latest economic survey highlights steady growth in job creation and a reduction in unemployment. Beyond the numbers, the survey also sheds light on mental health issues and their economic impact.

Palestinian militant group Hamas released the names of three Israeli hostages to be freed on Saturday (Feb 1). Israel confirmed the three hostages are Ofer Calderon, Keith Siegel and Yarden Bibas, Reuters reported.

'Not too complicated to understand', Trump says helicopter involved in Washington crash was flying 'too high'

Indian Economic Survey 2025 - highlights

Hamas releases names of three Israeli hostages to be freed Saturday

US Secy of State Marco Rubio says Trump's intent to buy Greenland 'not a joke,' Denmark says 'not for sale

Hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US President Donald Trump is serious about buying Greenland and it was "not a joke," Denmark said it meant seriously that Greenland is not for sale.

Elon Musk nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for 'free speech advocacy', billionaire turns down offer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for advocating free speech by European Parliament member Branko Grims.

PM Modi’s early US visit in the works; Tahawwur Rana to be extradited to India soon: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Friday (Jan 31), and both sides are working towards an early visit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

WhatsApp says nearly 100 journalists and civil society members targeted by Israeli spyware company Paragon

The Israeli spyware company Paragon targeted nearly 100 journalists and other members of civil society using Meta's WhatsApp on Friday (Jan 31), an Israeli maker of hacking software told the Guardian.

Meta employees stage ‘quiet rebellion’ over removal of tampons from men’s bathrooms

Following Meta's recent decision to remove tampons from men's bathrooms in its offices, some employees have reportedly begun staging "quiet rebellions" by bringing in their own supplies, according to a report by The New York Times.

Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan to lead Pakistan's 15-man squad; Fakhar Zaman returns

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed its squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as Mohammad Rizwan leads the 15-man contingent.

Oscar-nominated actress Karla Sofía Gascón faces backlash over her years-old Islamophobic posts, internet reacts

Karla Sofía Gascón's past has come back to haunt her amid the actress having the best moment of her life and career, as her performance in the critically acclaimed movie Emilia Perez dominates the headlines.